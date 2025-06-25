Adding secular & socialist to preamble of Constitution was against soul of India: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that during the Emergency, amending the preamble of the Constitution to add words, ‘secular and socialist’, was against the soul of India.

He said the Congress party should apologize to the Dalits, underprivileged, and all the countrymen for the Emergency.

The chief minister inaugurated a seminar on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the ‘Black Chapter of Indian Democracy’ held here on the Constitution Day.

He said, “Congress tried to suppress the voices of Dalits and underprivileged for whom Baba Saheb Ambedkar had fought.”

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath announced cashless treatment for Loktrantrik Senani, who went to jail during the Emergency, and their family members.

He said be it the Samajwadi Party or the RJD, neither posted any statement on social media on the Constitution Day. “Senior leaders of these two parties were against the act of Congress to strangle the Constitution, agitating against the dictatorial action of the Congress. But today, the same people are seen rubbing their nose in front of the Congress for their selfish ends. These people call for democracy and Constitution, but also support them who strangled the constitution and insulted Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. This double character is dangerous for democracy,” he claimed.

CM Yogi said family parties like Congress, SP and RJD have no right to cry for the Constitution. Whenever these parties got an opportunity, they have done the task of strangling democracy.

He said that this day gives an opportunity to expose the faces of those people, who have made a sorrowful attempt to sacrifice the values and ideals of India for their selfishness under the guise of democracy. The Samajwadi Party, RJD and their allies are following the same route.

He said that on June 25,1975, the Congress party had taken the rights of the legislature, executive, judiciary and made them hostage. Through the censorship, the media was strangled. At that time too many people were working for democracy and with a dedicated price for India. More than one lakh democracy fighters were arrested and to save democracy, a person from every section of the society fought.

Yogi said the sins committed by the Congress and the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on June 25 can never be forgotten. He said in 1952, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was not allowed to reach the Parliament of the country, Emergency in 1975, Sikhs slaughtered in 1984 and in 2013, the act of an ordinance passed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament was undemocratic.

Earlier, CM Yogi inaugurated an exhibition based on the theme ‘ Tragedy of Emergency’. The exhibition displayed the struggle of democracy fighters and atrocities on them by the then Indira Gandhi government through the cover pages and paintings of newspapers and magazines, which was observed by CM Yogi.

Some Loktrantrik Senani shared the tortures they met during the Emergency.

CM Yogi also honoured 26 democracy fighters on the occassion.