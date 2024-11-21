Adani Group will defend itself on its own in alleged bribery case: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said Adani Group will defend itself on its own in the alleged bribery case, and the law will take its own course.

The party’s reaction came after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery scam.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “Today, since morning, we have been seeing in the media an issue regarding a company. There is a case against that company in the US. There are allegations and counter-allegations. We clearly believe that as far as the company and the case against it are concerned, the company will issue a statement and defend itself on its own. Law will take its own course.”

Advertisement

Patra also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of “sensationalising things.” The BJP MP remarked that Rahul Gandhi, in the same way has raised allegations about the Rafale deal and during Covid-19 time-period, but at the end, he had to apologise.

The BJP leader said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi has done a press conference again. Today, he has again shown the same behaviour and presented the topic in the same way he used to present. This isn’t a new PC. He has used the same names and the same ways through which he tried to put a new allegation on PM Modi. He always tries to sensationalise things and describe them in the way that how big the matter is.”

“During the Covid 19, he (Rahul Gandhi) used to do press conferences in the same way, but at the end, he has to go to the Supreme Court and apologise… It’s his way to attack the structure of India and the people who save it,” the BJP leader said

Referring to the documents, which are available in the public domain, Patra said the dispute is about the agreement on electricity purchase with the State Distribution Companies (SDCs) of four states, dated from July 2021- February 2022.

“Because the documents are available in public domain, people have seen these documents, we have also seen the documents. The whole issue is about the agreement for the electricity purchase with the State Distribution Companies (SDCs). There are two companies, one Indian, one American and there are four Indian states involved in it. This whole matter was dated between July 2021- February 2022,” he said.

He added that SDCs are owned by state governments and at that time, all these states were either ruled by Congress or its allies and not by the BJP. Patra welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s demand for investigation, saying that an investigation should be conducted against all those Chief Ministers who were ruling these states between the time period of July 2021- February 2022.

Patra stated, “SDCs are properties of state governments, among the four Indian states, one was Chhattisgarh, at that time it was ruled by Congress’s Bhupesh Baghel, it is present in documents. Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of bribery…. These are all allegations. It wasn’t BJP’s or BJP’s supported government. In Tamil Nadu, it was DMK’s government, in Odisha, it was BJD’s government. So, in all these 4 states, it wasn’t BJP’s or BJP-supported government, rather it was Congress’ and its allies’ governments. If Rahul Gandhi has said he does not have any objection, then an investigation should be conducted against Bhupesh Baghel and all other CMs of these states. We don’t have any objection.”

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called for Adani’s arrest and said that it is “clear” and “established” that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

“Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won’t be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi’s name will come out because BJP’s entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can’t do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani’s grip,” Gandhi said.

However, the Adani Group strongly refuted bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green as baseless.

The Adani Group spokesperson in an official statement said all legal recourse will be taken.

“The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied,” according to the statement.

The group further highlighted a key aspect of the legal proceedings, noting that, “As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, ‘the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.’ All possible legal recourse will be sought.”