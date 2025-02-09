Actress and former MP Jaya Prada, son take holy dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing massive crowds. Actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam along with her son on Sunday.

She praised the event’s arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela.

Advertisement

Jaya Prada said, “I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing.”

Advertisement

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and added that the government’s arrangements for devotees were “commendable.”

This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness and transportation among facilities in Mahakumbh 2025. The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Many devotees from the country and abroad are coming to Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh. This includes a large number of film stars as well as people associated with politics.