Actor-turned neta Vijay interacts with Army personnel and their families

It was a film shoot as well as an outreach in his just begun political journey. Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday had his day out at the premier Officers Training Academy (OTA) of the Indian Army in Chennai.

The actor who was at the sprawling OTA at St Thomas Mount, in the heart of Chennai for a film shoot, readily agreed to spend time with the soldiers and their families. He was cheered by the enthusiastic and ecstatic gathering on his entry into the auditorium.

Vijay, who is at the peak of his career as the reigning monarch of Kollywood had announced that he is quitting acting after the shoot of ‘Thalapathy 69’, his upcoming movie directed by H Vinoth.

For his ardent fans, he is ‘Thalapathy’ (General). To the surprise of the jawans, Vijay had readily agreed for the meet and greet event when a request was made to the film crew.

Vijay’s interaction with the army personnel comes close on the heels of the movie, ‘Amaran’, a biopic on late Major Mukund Varadarajan, who lost his life in combat in Kashmir. The movie has become a blockbuster.

While Kollywood heartthrob Sivakarthikeyan played the lead as Mukund along with Sai Pallavi as his wife, Indu Rebecca Varghese.

Interestingly, Vijay had earlier visited the late martyr’s home and spent time with his daughter, Arshia, who is said to be a fan of the Kollywoood icon. She had seen the movie ‘Thalaiva’ along with her father and liked the numbers in that film.

Having spent nearly an hour, he took photos with the family which had gone viral then. Holding the little girl in his lap, Vijay had taken a selfie as well.