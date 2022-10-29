Follow Us:
Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,802

With 1,574 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,50,662.

SNS | Delhi | October 29, 2022 1:18 pm

Covid case load dips in India

Image source IANS

India’s total tally of active cases  declined to 18,802, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. With 1,574 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,50,662.

According to the data updated by the ministry on Saturday  a decrease of 596 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll climbed to 5,29,008 with nine fatalities which includes five reconciled by Kerala, while one death each has been reported from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra. it said.

