Active Covid caseload dips; India logs 7974

India logged 7,974 new Coronavirus infections in last 24 hours taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,18,602, while the active cases declined to 87,245, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

A decline of 317 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With 343 more deaths, the total toll climbed to 4,76,478, according to the data.

The daily rise in new Coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 49 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 percent. It has been less than two percent for last 73 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.64 percent. It has been below one percent for the last 32 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,54,879, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 135.25 crore.

The 343 new fatalities include 282 from Kerala and 13 from West Bengal.

Of the 282 deaths in Kerala, 125 were recorded over the last few days and 157 were designated as COVID-19 deaths based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

A total of 4,76,478 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,298 from Maharashtra, 43,626 from Kerala,38,277 from Karnataka, 36,644 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,633 from West Bengal.