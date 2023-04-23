Action underway against terrorists involved in killing 5 soldiers: Northern Army Commander

Lt General Dwivedi assured the wounded soldier that necessary action against the terrorists involved in the attack is underway.

Army’s Northern Command tweeted; “LtGen Upendra Dwivedi Army Cdr NC interacted with the survivor of the 20 Apr 23 Poonch incident at Command Hospital Udhampur and assured that necessary action is underway.”

The top commander of the strategic Northern Army Command had on Saturday visited the spot where the terrorists had attacked the truck with grenades and other ammunition at Bhatta-Durian in the Mendhar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district killing five soldiers and injuring one.

A massive search operation has been underway in the forest area for the past four days but the terrorists are untraceable.

They took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area to attack the soldiers who were carrying vegetables and other eatables for the Iftar party that the local Army unit had planned for the Muslim community of Sangiot village in Bhimber Gali Sector during the holy month of Ramzan.

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) affiliate People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.