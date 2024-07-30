Action plan ready to tackle zika virus disease: Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday said the government of India has formulated an action plan for managing Zika virus Disease.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, she said the plan provides detailed guidance on various public health actions that need to be taken in response to the disease outbreak.

The Minister said the plan has been widely disseminated and made available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Pointing out that the government has provided assistance for the prevention and control of Zika virus disease, Patel said, “Technical Guidelines for Integrated Vector Management, and effective community participation disseminated to the States for implementation.

Under the National Health Mission, budgetary support is provided to States/UTs for preventive activities such as provision of domestic breeding checkers, involvement of ASHA, insecticide, fogging machines, training support, awareness activities, etc.”

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is mandated with surveillance and response to 33 plus outbreak prone communicable diseases including the Zika virus. Every State has designated laboratories like District Public Health Laboratories (DPHLs), and State Referral Laboratories (SRLs) under IDSP for investigation and surveillance of these diseases,” she said.

Patel further said the Ministry provides technical and financial support to the States and UTs through various schemes and programs aimed at improving public health infrastructure and services.

She said reserving beds in hospitals for Zika patients is done based on its unique needs and circumstances.

According to the data provided by the Minister, 13 cases of Zika virus have been reported so far in the country in 2024. Of these, 10 were reported from Maharashtra and three from Karnataka.

Twenty-three cases were reported in 2023, as per the data.