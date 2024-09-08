Action guaranteed on negligence in resolving public issues: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure a transparent and fair resolution of public grievances.

He emphasised that every issue should be handled with sensitivity, and swift, effective action must be taken to address concerns, ensuring that there is no injustice. Strict action will be taken against any official found negligent in resolving public matters, he added.

These directives were issued during the Chief Minister’s Janata Darshan held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan Auditorium on Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday morning. He met and heard problems of around 400 people at the Janata Darshan.

CM Adityanath went to the attendees, listened to their grievances patiently and collected their applications. He also assured them of effective action to address every issue, reiterating the government’s commitment. Specific instructions were given to officials present for the timely resolution of each complaint.

In cases related to crime, the CM directed police officials to take firm action against criminals. He also stressed that those involved in illegal land grabs and the displacement of vulnerable individuals, should face strict legal consequences.

Chief Minister Adityanath assured full support to those seeking financial assistance to treat severe illnesses at the Janata Darshan. He emphasised that no medical treatment would be hindered due to a lack of funds.

He directed the administration to promptly prepare and provide estimates for the advanced treatment of those in need, so that the required funds could be released.

During his visit to Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning, the CM followed his traditional routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying respects at the samadhi of his guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, he visited the Gaushala, where he spent time with the cows, feeding them jaggery.

Among the many complaints and pleas brought forward, a woman named Mainshree from Fatehpur made an unusual request — to have her photo taken with the Chief Minister. Mainshree, who has a physical problem related to her height, said that a photo with the Chief Minister would go viral on social media.