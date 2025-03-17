‘Act of vote bank politics’: BJP condemns Karnataka govt’s proposal for 4 pc Muslim quota in govt tenders

The BJP on Monday condemned the Karnataka government’s proposal for a 4 per cent Muslim reservation in government tenders, calling it “unconstitutional and an act of vote-bank politics”.

The party vowed to challenge the move in courts, Parliament, and through public protests, asserting it threatens national unity.

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka state cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Minority contractors, official sources said. The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha.

Reacting sharply to the Karnataka government’s decision, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, while addressing a press conference at the BJP’s headquarters here, accused Congress of historical appeasement, citing Dr BR Ambedkar’s opposition to religion-based quotas.

The BJP leader expressed disappointment, anger, and frustration over the Karnataka government’s proposal to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government tenders.

He said the Siddaramaiah government’s recent budget proposed amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act to implement this provision. “This move is not only blatantly unconstitutional but also goes against the principles set by the framers of the Constitution, who had out rightly rejected such provisions during its formation. This is also an idea that quoting the words of Dr. Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar has the potential to ‘Balkanize India’, ” the BJP leader said.

“The BJP firmly opposes this proposed unconstitutional move and demands from the Siddaramaiah government to immediately rollback this proposed unconstitutional misadventure,” he said.