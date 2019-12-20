Gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new slogan on Friday, ‘Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’.

The political campaign was launched in party’s New Delhi office in the presence of senior leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other Delhi Ministers and MLAs.

AAP has teamed up with Prashant Kishor’s consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), to manage the campaign for the elections. It was I-PAC which coined the slogan for the party.

However, I-PAC chief Prashant Kishore and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were not present at the launch event.

Senior leader Gopal Rai told IANS that the two were not expected to be at the event. “This is a campaign launch. Kejriwal was not expected here. He will be here for the launch of the report card on December 24,” Rai said.

As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal will launch a report card of his government on December 24 which will be given to the public.

“Through the report card, we will reach out to the people and tell them about all our work done in the last five years,” Rai added.

“The people were happy with the five-year rule of Kejriwal and so they want the good work to continue”, Rai said while explaining the slogan.

“Various misinformation is being spread across the public by the Opposition. But, we want to tell people that we will continue our good work for another five years. We have giving a trailer of our picture of the next five years,” he added.

The Kejriwal-led AAP marked landsliding victory on 70 seats in Delhi Assembly bagging 67 seats in the 2015 elections. Next Assembly election is scheduled in 2020, however the official dates are not out yet.