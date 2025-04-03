ABVP submits memorandum to Union Environment Minister, demands safeguard of flora & fauna in UoH

A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) on Thursday met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and submitted a memorandum demanding intervention to safeguard the flora, fauna, and rich biodiversity of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) from the menace of encroachment

The delegation, led by National Secretary Shravan B Raj, echoed the issue of land encroachment and illegal auctioning of 400 acres of land at Kancha, Gachibowli, belonging to the University of Hyderabad, initiated by the Telangana government.

The 400 acres of land is an abode of a vast expanse of green cover, including diverse flora and fauna, rare wildlife, and endangered species. This land serves as a significant carbon sink and is home to 734 species of plants, 220 species of birds, and vulnerable species like the Indian star tortoise.

The presence of Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake further sustains the local ecosystem. Furthermore, the iconic mushroom rock formation, a symbol of Hyderabad’s geological heritage, is also part of this landscape, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the same, ABVP National Secretary Shravan B Raj stated, “The Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government has initiated the encroachment of university land to fulfill his vested interests, perpetuating all these horrendous acts to favour private entities proximate to him. Today, our delegation appealed to the Union Minister to take immediate action to revoke the Telangana government’s illegal encroachment and auctioning of land to safeguard the flora, fauna, and rich biodiversity of the Hyderabad region.”