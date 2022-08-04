ABVP holds protest against Bihar Governor over late varsity sessions

A group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists protested against Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan during the convocation ceremony in te Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Madhepura on Wednesday.

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and cabinet minister Bijendra Yadav were also present at the venue.

The protest against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the universities, against the late sessions and corruption in the universities, was headed by ABVP state President Abhishek Kumar and his supporters.

Due to the protest, there was chaos arose at the venue. Police, present at the venue, tried to restrain and silence the protesters and then removed them from the venue.

“The present administration of universities are bringing education of Bihar to a lower level. There is huge corruption in the universities. We had protested against the corruption from time to time and we did the same in Madhepura as well,” Abhishek Kumar said.