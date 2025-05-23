ABVP dubs Rahul Gandhi’s visit to DU as ‘unauthorized intrusion’

Terming the visit of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to the Delhi University ‘unauthorized intrusion’, the ABVP alleged that the move undermines the dignity of the university and also endager the safety of the students.

Addressing a press conference, DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal said, “The student union office is a platform where student representatives communicate student issues to the administration, engage in dialogue for solutions and protect their rights. The way an elected secretary was denied entry to her office, mistreated, and obstructed is not just a personal insult, but a direct affront to the vote, franchise, and democratic dignity of the entire student community.”

The DUSU office is not a stage for political drama but a site of service and responsibility toward student welfare and any attempt to hamper it is not only condemnable but a direct violation of students’ democratic rights, which the organization will resist at every level, Karanwal added.

Speaking on the same occasion, ABVP National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, “The chaos and insensitivity created in the DU by Congress and Rahul Gandhi is deeply condemnable. Forcibly locking the student union office, intimidating students, and using national security as a tool for misleading politics reflect Congress’s true mindset.”

“Rahul Gandhi is a leader whose statements are often used by Pakistan for propaganda on international platforms. ABVP strongly opposes such attempts and will ensure that the university does not become a battleground for political agendas,” she added.