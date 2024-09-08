ABVP announces election committee for DUSU polls

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Sunday, announced the formation of its election committee for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union election (DUSU) to nominate candidates and make electoral decisions.

The committee headed by ABVP Delhi President Dr. Tapan Bihari as its chairmen comprises National Girls’ Coordinator Manu Sharma Kataria, National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal, Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri, State Organizing Secretary Ram Kumar, State Joint Organising Secretary Vipin Uniyal, DUSU President Tushar Dedha, DUSU Secretary Aprajita, and North Zone pramukh Dr Lalit Pandey as members.

On the preparations for the elections, Dr Tapan Bihari said, “The election committee has started discussing the names of potential candidates for DUSU elections. Like previous years, this year’s ‘DUSU in Campus’ Campaign has received a positive response from the students”.

“The saffron organisation, over the years, has consistently represented the students and stood firmly with them raising their concerns and rights. We will announce the names of potential candidates soon,” Bihari added.

Meanwhile, Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri stated that ABVP units across the university campus are actively connecting with students and sharing the work of the outgoing ABVP-led DUSU and seeking their feedback and suggestions for the upcoming manifesto. “We have received massive positive feedback from the students. With this election committee being formed, discussions have begun and we will soon release names of potential candidates, added Attri.

The elections for the office bearers of the DUSU, the apex representative body of the students from most colleges, will be held on September 27 while votes will be counted on the next day.