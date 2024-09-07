Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit India next week

Relations between India and the UAE are set to get an impetus as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pays an official visit to India on 9-10 September at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be his first visit to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He will be accompanied by several ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation.

On 9 September, the Crown Prince will meet PM Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Mumru.

He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On 10 September, the Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

”India and the UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE has deepened in a range of areas including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture. The Crown Prince’s visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.