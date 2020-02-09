As the final voting percentage for the Delhi Assembly election not out yet, a series of accusations broke out between the AAP and BJP in the city on Sunday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised questions over the delay in the release of the final voting percentage even after the 24 hours of closure of the voting on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal responding to a tweet from a journalist which said, “Officials say data being revised, final polling percentage will be made public by today evening”, termed it ‘absolutely shocking’.

“Absolutely shocking what the EC is doing. Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling,” he said.

Reacting on Kejriwal’s remark, BJP leader and candidate from Delhi’s Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra said, “AAP is insulting the people of Delhi by questioning EVMs.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also questioned the delay in the final voting percentage by saying, “The Election Commission has not been able to tell what percentage of voting took place even after 24 hours since polling ended. What’s happening? Will you collect the final numbers from the BJP office.”

He also alleged the BJP leader of giving voting statistics.

Voting for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly concluded on Saturday evening at 6 pm but the final voter turnout was not released by the Election Commission yet.

Even after the polling time ended, people were standing in the queue to cast their votes and more time was allowed to let those in line exercise their franchise.

The voting hour in Delhi had closed at 6 pm and the voter turnout recorded stands at 54.65 per cent.

In 2015, a much 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded.