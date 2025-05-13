Absconding gang rape accused arrested after three years of manhunt

The Delhi Police apprehended an accused in a gang rape case of October 2021, the police said on Tuesday.

Abdul Gaffar, 40, a resident of Delhi’s Burari, was declared a proclaimed offender by courts in April 2022 after evading arrest for over a year, an officer said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia, a police team from the Burari police station on a hunt for Gaffar conducted raids at his possible hideouts and questioned his relatives about his movements. Eventually, on May 9, the team arrested him from the premises of Tis Hazari Court where he had come to surrender.

The police came to know through Gaffar’s confession that he, along with his brother, was involved in the water tanker supply business in Burari. However, he got entangled in the gang rape case.

During interrogation, Gaffar disclosed that he was addicted to alcohol. In October 2021, he was involved in a gang rape at PS Burari, and since then, he has been evading his arrest.

The accused confessed to have shot a person in the area of Burari before fleeing 0the spot.

Furthermore, he was aware that the police team had been tracking him for a long time, to which he had come to Tis Hazari Court to surrender, where he was arrested by the police team, the DCP stated.