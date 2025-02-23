‘Abhyuday’ annual festival kicks off at Patanjali University with a grand sports competition

‘Abhyuday’, the annual festival at Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali University, commenced with grandeur on Sunday with the inauguration of a sports competition.

This knockout tournament, scheduled to take place from February 23 to February 27, was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Patanjali University’s Registrar, Alok Kumar Singh, addressed the players, stating, “Sports is not just about competition but symbolises self-discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.”

Advertisement

He urged all participants to approach the games with discipline, dedication, and camaraderie, emphasising that youth play a crucial role in national development and that their holistic growth is not possible without sports.

The university’s Proctor, Arshadev, encouraged players to play with both aggression and a winning mindset. He remarked that sports is not limited to mere participation but also requires a goal-oriented approach. “Players should strive for their best performance while maintaining sportsmanship,” he said.

The tournament includes various sports such as running, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, and badminton.

The first day witnessed thrilling matches, where players displayed outstanding performances and an exemplary spirit of sportsmanship. The winners of this knockout tournament will qualify for the final round of the ‘Abhyuday’ festival, scheduled from February 28 to March 2. During this phase, the decisive matches of different sports will take place, and the winners will be honoured.

The university administration encouraged all players and extended their best wishes for their bright future. Expressing gratitude, the chief coordinator of the tournament, Dr Bhagirathi, highlighted that such competitions help in fostering teamwork, perseverance, and self-confidence among students.

The event was graced by Patanjali University’s Controller of Examinations, Dr A K Singh, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr Bipin Dubey, along with all faculty heads, department heads, faculty members, students, and other distinguished guests.