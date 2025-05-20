Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in OpSindoor multi-party delegation

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday nominated its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to represent the party in the mutli-party delegations being dispatched to several partner countries to spread India’s message on terrorism.

“We’re delighted to share that our chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, has nominated national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism,” the TMC wrote in a post on X.

“At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage,” it added.

This comes after TMC MP Yusuf Pathan dropped out of the delegation as his nomination was not discussed with the party leadership.

Pathan’s name was also included in the Sanjay Jha-led delegation that will go to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore.

According to reports, the TMC had objected to Pathan’s inclusion, saying the central government decided on the party’s representative without any discussions with them. It said the BJP cannot decide which representative the Trinamool Congress will send.

To counter the global misinformation and strengthen India’s narrative that the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists was the first aggression, the Centre has formed seven all-party delegations of Indian MPs and prominent leaders.

These delegations will be dispatched to over 30 partner countries under the theme “One Mission, One Message, One Bharat”.