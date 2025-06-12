Abhay Kumar Behuria takes over as Director (Finance), NALCO

Abhay Kumar Behuria has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union Ministry of Mines.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Behuria brings with him extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning, and digital transformation. He holds a First-Class B Com (Hons) degree from Utkal University and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). His financial acumen is further reinforced by an Executive Diploma in Business Valuation from the Board of Advanced Studies & Research, ICMAI.

Before joining NALCO, Behuria served as Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and financial growth. Under his leadership, RSP achieved record-high Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and Profit Before Tax(PBT), even amid challenging market conditions. His strategic initiatives—including the closure of non-viable units, optimisation of resources, and focus on cost awareness—resulted in significant savings and enhanced profitability.

Behuria also spearheaded several digital transformation initiatives at RSP, such as the implementation of SAP in Mines, automated invoicing systems, and vendor information management. He was instrumental in merging two Provident Fund Trusts to improve compliance and streamline operations. His proactive approach helped resolve long-standing legal and financial issues, leading to substantial recoveries and settlements.

Congratulating Abhay Kumar Behuria on assuming charge as Director (Finance), Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO, expressed confidence that his extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning, and digital transformation will strengthen NALCO’s initiatives. He highlighted Behuria’s proven track record of driving growth at SAIL and is now poised to bring the same level of excellence and innovation to NALCO. With his joining as Director (Finance), NALCO’s leadership team has been further strengthened, he said.