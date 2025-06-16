ABHA cards for Haryana health minister, her staff

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday got an ABHA card made for herself and her staff to take forward the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this, she also reviewed the works of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. On this occasion, she informed that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is a transformational initiative aimed at digitizing India’s healthcare sector by creating a seamless and interoperable digital health ecosystem.

The key features of the scheme are to leverage digital public goods. The scheme is built with stringent data security measures. Patient data is shared only with explicit consent. Health data remains with healthcare providers. ABDM facilitates secure exchange of sensitive health data instead of storing it centrally.

The patient can link his or her health records to his or her ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID. He can securely store, access and share digital health records with his consent. The ABDM team for operations in Haryana is actively working to create awareness and facilitate ABHA ID creation.

Joint Director (Information Technology), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Kailash Soni said that till now more than 1.63 crore ABHA cards have been made in Haryana. He said that CHC Mullana has been made the first modern health facility centre of the state for ABHA card holders, which is fully functional. Here patients can get treatment by registering online. Patients do not need to stand in lines for registration in CHC Mullana.

Soon, this scheme is going to be implemented in all 22 districts of the state at 2 health centres per health institution, i.e. in total 44 health institutions. This will prove to be a new and transformative initiative in the field of digitalization of health institutions.