Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, his father and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah and their other family members were on Sunday put under “house arrest” by the authorities in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah in a series of tweets said that he and his family, including his father Farooq, have been put under house arrest by authorities. On the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Omar said that they have been “locked up” at their house without any explanation.

In a Twitter thread, the former chief minister said, “Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter,” adding “This is the ‘naya/new J&K’ after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well.”

He also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of the city.

Responding to his tweet, police said the movement of protected persons and VIPs was discouraged due to adverse inputs on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

However, Omar asked the police to “please tell me under which law you have detained me in my home today”. “You can advise me not to leave my house but you can’t force me to stay in using security as an excuse,” he said.

The J&K Police tweeted two documents to counter Omar on the authorities preventing his movement. But these were marked to the BSF, CRPF, Army, police, security wing and Airforce authorities. One of these signals dated 13-02-2021 addressed to the SSP (Security) Srinagar and Dy. Director SSG, Srinagar read; “With reference to your communication regarding the visit of Ex CM J&K Sh Omar Abdullah, no VIP movement is to be allowed tomorrow in view of an imminent threat”….

The National Conference condemned the “arbitrary detention” of the party leaders and their family. The party demanded immediate lifting of these “uncalled for and unlawful measures”, the NC tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday claimed that she was placed under house arrest and not allowed to visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq – – one of three alleged terrorists killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality in Srinagar in December.