Abducted from Prayagraj, minor girl allegedly trained for terrorist activities in Kerala

The story of a minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly abducted from Prayagraj, forcibly converted to Islam in Kerala, and trained for terrorist activities point to a racket operating from the southern state involving minors in the terrorist activities.

According to police, the girl, a native of the Phulpur area, was kidnapped and taken to Kerala, where she was forcibly converted to Islam.

Advertisement

According to information, she was given arms training in the name of Jihad.

Advertisement

However, the victim managed to run away from the clutches of her abductors and reached a railway station in Kerala. The Railway Protection Force personnel informed the Prayagraj Police about the girl and the police brought the minor back to Prayagraj.

The police said, on the complaint of the victim’s mother, the police arrested Mohammad Kaif, an accused in the case, along with a minor girl who is his companion.

Meanwhile , three police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and interrogate the arrested accused.

The matter being related to terrorist training, Prayagraj unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is also involved in the investigation and is interrogating the accused. An ATS team also took the statement of the victim girl.