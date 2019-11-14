In a humane gesture, a couple from Malta has adopted an infant, abandoned by his parents on a street in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

Kush, one-and-a-half year old boy lives in a government recognised orphanage ‘Shishu Grah’ in the city.

Glenn Grimon and Katia Grimon, the adoptive parents, were overjoyed by getting the kid as they were being childless for the last 14 years.

Kush was just a day old when the police rescued him from a city street where his parents left him one-and-a-half years back.

He was subsequently sent to the government recognized orphanage ”Shishu Grah”, its director Usha Gupta told PTI.

Grimons were looking to adopt a baby from a long time and they got to know about the orphanage through an agency in Europe. They made their efforts to reach Neemuch and adopt the child.

Kush was formally adopted by the Grimons on Wednesday after completion of all legal formalities, Gupta said.

“The boy was just one-day-old when he arrived at our centre. But now he has got a good family to take care of him. We are really happy for him,” she said.

“We have been married for 14 years, but we could not have a child. So, we chose to adopt a baby and contacted an agency in Europe from where we got in touch with the Shishu Grah,” said Glenn Grimon, who works as a finance officer in a shipping company.

(With inputs from PTI)