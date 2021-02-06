Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat today via video conferencing. He also released a Commemorative Postage Stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the High Court.

Union Minister of Law & Justice, Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Gujarat, and Chief Minister of Gujarat and members of the law fraternity were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister praised the Bench and the Bar of the High Court for their erudite contribution for strengthening the Indian judicial system and Indian democracy over the period of 60 years. The Prime Minister asserted that the judiciary has fulfilled its responsibility as the life force of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister said this notion of Rule of Law has been the basis of our civilization and social fabric. It has been the basis of good governance. This infused moral courage in our freedom struggle. This was kept supreme by the makers of the Indian Constitution and Preamble of the Constitution is the manifestation of this pledge.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role of the Bar in meeting the fundamental goals of justice. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of both the executive and judiciary to establish a world-class judicial system that provides the guarantee of timely justice to the person at the lowest rung of the society.

The Prime Minister praised the dedication of the judiciary during the difficult time of the pandemic. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that digital infrastructure put in place by the Law Ministry’s e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project has been adopted so quickly by the courts.

PM Modi informed that today, more than 18 thousand courts have been computerized and there is a new momentum in e-proceedings in court after the Supreme Court giving legal sanctity to teleconferencing and video conferencing.

“It is a matter of great pride that our Supreme Court has heard the greatest number of cases via video conferencing among all the Supreme Courts of the world,” said the Prime Minister.

Ease of Justice got a new dimension by e-filing of cases, Unique Identification Code and QR code for cases, which led to setting up of National Judicial Data Grid. The Grid will help lawyers and litigants to know about their cases.

This ease of justice is enhancing not only the ease of living but also the ease of doing business as foreign investors are feeling more confident about the safety of their judicial rights.

The Prime Minister informed that possibilities of use of artificial intelligence are being explored to make our system future-ready. This will increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary.

The Prime Minister said that AatmNirbhar Abhiyan will play a big role in the efforts of the judicial modernization. Under the Abhiyan, India is promoting its own video conference platform. E-Seva Kendras in High Courts and district courts are helping in bridging the digital divide.

Talking about E-Lok Adalats, the Prime Minister mentioned the first E Lok Adalats in Junagarh 30-40 years ago. Today, e-lok adalats have become a source of timely and convenient justice as lakhs of cases have been heard in 24 states. This speed, trust and convenience are the demand of today’s judicial system, said the Prime Minister.