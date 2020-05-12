Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his fifth address to the nation on coronavirus crisis has announced whopping Rs 20 lakh crore package for the country amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With this announcement, India has taken an extra step to tackle the coronavirus crisis under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation has been taking the proactive measure rather that reactive like others which are responding to Covid menace only.

PM’s new deal for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’is not trickle down, but it empowers one and all. Intensive focus has been given on the labour, hawkers, street vendors etc, who tend to always get neglected.

India is ushering in reforms, improving governance systems and further liberalising its economy. There is no talk of tariffs but of overall transformation in the new proposal on the Prime Minister.

In his address, PM Modi narrated the horrific incident of earthquake disaster of Kutch in 2001, and how his personal experience by witnessing the disaster helped him in framing the current recovery plan for another health disaster Covid-19.

If the Kutch story is a reflection of his abilities to perform in adversity, then the India story will truly make a grand story.

PM Modi has given a clarion call to create a self-reliant India. But this call for self-reliance is very different from the isolationist and protectionist self-reliance movements across the world. Self-reliance in PM Modi’s vision for India is neither exclusionary nor isolationist.

There is a specific talk of improving efficiency, competing with, as well as, helping the world.

India is emerging at the forefront among the nations to tackle the century’s deadliest virus. This is evident from the fact that last month, World Health Organisation had praised PM Modi for his “timely and tough” decision to tackle the Covid menace.

The International health organization had also welcomed PM’s $24 billion to fight the crisis.

For decades,India was reluctant to open to the world.We were looking within because we were not confident about ourselves and were suspicious of the outside world.This tendency had led to disastrous results for our economy.

But this time under PM Modi’s leadership, we are looking within because we are confident about ourselves and also we are confident that we can give back to the world.

There is confidence in our citizens and in their abilities.

This has been the best ever inspirational and historic address by any Prime Minister to the nation particularly in worst time of global crisis.