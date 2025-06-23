AAP’s Sanjeev Arora retains Ludhiana West Assembly seat

In a significant win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora clinched the Ludhiana West Assembly seat by defeating Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu with a comfortable margin of 10,637 votes, according to data released by the Election Commission on Monday.

Arora secured 35,179 votes, while Ashu garnered 24,542 votes. BJP’s Jiwan Gupta finished third with 20,323 votes, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman received 8,203 votes.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am at Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana, concluded after 14 rounds.

The party’s high-powered campaign saw the full might of AAP’s leadership, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, all MLAs and senior leaders like Manish Sisodia and Atishi, canvassing on Arora’s behalf. Party workers hailed the result as a testament to the public’s continued faith in AAP’s governance and grassroots connect.

Ludhiana West had already shown strong support for AAP in recent polls. In the December 2024 Municipal Corporation elections, the party won 10 of 17 wards in the constituency. In the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP swept all six Ludhiana city seats, underlining its urban stronghold.