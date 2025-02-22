AAP to restructure frontal organizations for strengthening party presence

Delhi AAP Convenor Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of the party’s frontal organization office bearers on Saturday and stated that the party will restructure its wings in the national capital to strengthen its presence.

Moreover, to assess their role in the Lok Sabha, district, assembly, and ward-level campaigns, an audit of all office bearers will be conducted and completed within a week, he mentioned.

Providing details about the meeting, Gopal Rai said, “The party will evaluate the contribution of the presidents of different wings. Just as we have initiated the restructuring process for the main wing, a similar process will be undertaken for all our wings.”

“This will help us strengthen our presence in areas where we had strong support and address communication gaps wherever they existed.”

Rai added, “Each wing will be responsible for ensuring that the newly elected government fulfills the promises made in its manifesto. While our legislative party will raise these issues in the assembly, our wings will highlight these concerns within their respective communities. Whether in the assembly or among the people, AAP will play the role of a strong and constructive opposition.”

Regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, the AAP Delhi Convenor said, “The government has just taken the oath, and MLAs will be sworn in on February 24. After that, we will finalize the Leader of the Opposition. We have requested a meeting with the Chief Minister regarding the scheme to provide ₹2,500 per month to women.”

“We hope the Chief Minister will grant us time and engage in dialogue with the opposition. If we get an appointment, we will discuss this issue with her. If not, the party will decide on its next course of action,” he added.

On the issue of the 14 CAG reports, the former minister asserted, “The BJP remained in opposition for so long that they have yet to mentally transition into the role of the ruling party.”

“The BJP’s top leadership had guaranteed that, upon coming to power, they would pass a proposal in their very first cabinet meeting to provide ₹2,500 per month to women and ensure the funds reached their accounts by March 8.”