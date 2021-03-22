The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thanked the people of Punjab for the “unprecedented gathering” at the party’s Kisan Maha Sammelan at Bagha Purana in Moga district on Sunday.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said that the gathering of people at the convention had proved that the people were fed up with Akalis, Congress and the BJP and now the common man sees the AAP as the ray of hope to bring change.

They said that the people had come to the convention with hope from the Aam Aadmi Party that Punjab could be re-established. They said that Congress and Akalis had made many promises to the people to come to power and after coming to power, they had forgotten everything.

The leaders said that the people were being impressed by the Aam Aadmi Party for the work done by Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government. They said that the people hope that the AAP will work for the welfare of the people in Punjab as per the development model in Delhi. “To meet the expectations of the people of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party would work day and night to form the government in 2022. Work would be done for the people as per their expectations,” they added.

The leaders said that the BJP would no longer face the people over the betrayal of the country’s farmers. Targeting the Akali Dal, they said that the Akali Dal had become the party that people hated the most. “People do not want to take the name of Akali Dal. It is due to the collusion of the Akali Dal that the farmers of the country including Punjab are in trouble and facing difficulties. The Akali Dal did not think for the welfare of the people, but only for its own benefit,” they added.

The leaders said that today the anti-people policies of the Akali Dal and Congress had put the farmers of Punjab at stake to sell to big corporate houses. They said that the farmers of Punjab were calling the black farm laws introduced by the central government ‘death warrants’ and both the Akali and Congress had signed these death warrants.

The leaders said that with the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal model of development would be implemented in the state. They said that the AAP would work harder to form the government as per the expectations of the people and would work for them with full vigour and devotion.