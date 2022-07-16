The Presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 18 as the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

“AAP will support Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Draupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha,” said AAP Rajy Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The decision was taken in the Political Affairs Committee meeting held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Saturday.

“The party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and it was decided unanimously that the party will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha”, Singh said.

He added, “We respect Draupadi Murmu, the candidate of the ruling party but in the Presidential election we will support Yashwant Sinha, the opposition candidate. The party’s MLAs, all MPs will vote for Sinha.”

With Bhagwant Mann becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab, and resigning as Member of Parliament, the party’s number in the Lok Sabha has been reduced to zero. However, AAP has 10 members in the Upper House, along with 62 MLAs in Delhi and 92 in Punjab.