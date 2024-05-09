AAP senior leaders present party’s 10-year report card to IP Extension RWAs ahead of LS polls in Delhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party senior leaders convened a meeting with the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) members in IP Extension, East Delhi to present Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model of 10 years.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, along with East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar held the crucial meeting with the RWA members.

They called for support for INDI alliance’s East Delhi Candidate Kuldeep Kumar, a grassroots level AAP leader who has advocated for the betterment of East Delhi for more than a decade.

The agenda of the AAP leaders’ interaction was to present the progress report of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model over the last 10 years, highlighting its transformative impact on the lives of Delhi residents, and to outline a governance vision for the next 5 years for the Lok Sabha constituency.

The AAP leaders appealed to the RWA members to choose an accountable MP who works for the people by voting for Arvind Kejriwal’s “Kaam Ki Rajneeti” in the Lok Sabha polls. AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar assured the RWAs of AAP’s unwavering commitment to the development of Jamuna Paar (trans Yamuna area), promising to overcome the BJP’s apathy and lead the Lok Sabha constituency towards progress.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, presenting the AAP government’s report card, said, “Delhi Government’s world-class schools, provision of 24×7 and free electricity, quality health facilities through Mohalla clinics, installation of CCTV cameras and streetlights, and the development of roads and streets in colonies, are all a result of Kejriwal’s dedication towards public welfare. However, all that the BJP has done is to obstruct the AAP’s work and perpetuate a state of neglect for RWAs in East Delhi. This election is a chance to set the constituency on a united path of progress, from across all levels of governance under Kejriwal’s vision.”

The Mayor further said, “We’ve remained committed to improving the condition of the RWAs in Delhi and bolstering the city’s ecosystem. Along with working on a war footing to clear the Ghazipur landfill, the AAP government has accelerated efforts to improve the education system in MCD schools. In the financial year 2024, the government has allocated the largest grant ever for this purpose, signalling a strong commitment to providing effective education for the city’s children.”

Addressing CM Kejriwal’s unlawful arrest, the Mayor went on to say that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a fabricated case was simply to disrupt AAP’s election campaign and hinder Delhi’s governance.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “Election after election, the BJP and its leaders have made false promises only to disappear from the constituency once elected. They are forced to change candidates with each election, proving their failure to work for the betterment of the East Delhi constituency. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party has always prioritised the well-being of citizens first. That’s why we have chosen a candidate like Kuldeep Kumar, who was not only born and raised in East Delhi but has spent years serving the Aam Aadmi on the ground as their Councillor and MLA. He is a beacon of hope for the welfare of East Delhi, who will overcome the BJP’s dictatorship in the Lok Sabha polls.

LS Candidate Kuldeep Kumar assured the members of AAP’s dedication to public welfare during the meeting, saying, “East Delhi has suffered from the BJP-led Central Govt’s apathy and incompetence for years. However, Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is the key that will pave the way for Jamunapaar’s development.”

The East Delhi AAP candidate shared that his focus was to ensure quality public infrastructure, improve law and order, and align all governing agencies to ensure that East Delhi becomes a model of cleanliness and sanitation over the next 5 years.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

Counting of votes for all the seven phases will take place on June 4.