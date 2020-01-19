As the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 are round the corner, Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival today released Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Guarantee Card,’ insisting that it’s not the party manifesto.

AAP convener Kejriwal released the 10-point guarantee card that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking tap water, clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller and world-class education for children.

The guarantee card promised free bus rides for students and deployment of “mohalla marshals” for women’s security as he released a “guarantee card” listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.

The, ’10 guarantees of Kejriwal’, also promised to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities and to plant two crore saplings in the national capital over the next five years.

“I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. Manifesto will have more things specific for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone,” Kejriwal said.

The “guarantee card” also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

Other senior party leaders too were present on the occasion.

Earlier, in Decembe 2019, AAP had released its report card highlighting details of all major developmental works carried out in the last five years under the tenure of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2015 polls, AAP secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats. For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

The Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on February 11.

(With PTI inputs)