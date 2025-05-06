AAP refutes allegation of blocking Punjab’s water to Delhi

The AAP on Tuesday refuted the accusations made by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma against the party’s government in Punjab of blocking Delhi’s share of water.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that Delhi gets water from two rivers – Ganga and Yamuna. Neither of the rivers flow from or through Punjab. “Maybe Parvesh Verma has studied a new kind of geography. He should either explain it himself or consult his school-going children whether the Yamuna or the Ganga flows from Punjab. As far as we know, neither river comes from Punjab. So, how has Punjab stopped the Yamuna or Ganga’s water,” he elaborated.

Criticizing BJP’s earlier stance on water management in Delhi he claimed, “When Haryana used to stop water earlier, the BJP would mock Delhiites. The LG would say the Delhi government doesn’t know how to manage water. They’d circulate videos of minor pipe leaks, saying water is being wasted. So, now don’t waste water – provide it to everyone.”

“The problem now is that the BJP cannot point fingers at Haryana anymore, because it’s their own government there. Hence, they’re looking for excuses to blame Punjab,” he alleged.