AAP plans organisational restructuring in Delhi post-election setback

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to restructure its organisation and strengthen its cadre with the ideology of national heroes following its loss in the Delhi Assembly elections.

As part of this initiative, the AAP will organise a special event, ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’, on March 23 at its headquarters to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Advertisement

The decision was taken during a meeting led by the party’s Delhi convenor, Gopal Rai, at the AAP headquarters. The meeting was attended by office bearers from the main wing, frontal organisations, district presidents, district secretaries, and members of the state social media unit.

Advertisement

“AAP will not only focus on strengthening its organisational structure but will also accelerate its ideological campaign. This will begin on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. As part of this campaign, AAP will organise the event ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’ at its headquarters, with participation from all state workers and office bearers,” Rai said.

He added that, inspired by Bhagat Singh, similar programmes will be held in all assembly constituencies to ensure that those who admire him also connect with his ideology.

On April 14, the party will commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with a major event dedicated to his ideology, which will later be extended to all assembly constituencies. “AAP workers and office bearers must strengthen themselves ideologically, and these programmes will help achieve that,” Rai stated.

Rai acknowledged that the political landscape in Delhi has changed with the formation of a new government, bringing new challenges.

Regarding organisational restructuring, he mentioned that the process is progressing steadily, with feedback reports from several assembly constituencies already received.

“By March 15, reports from all constituencies will be collected and reviewed, after which the restructuring process will commence,” he said.

He also indicated that a major reshuffle would take place in areas where negative feedback has been received.

“From state office-bearers to district and ward-level leadership, we are evaluating performance at a micro level. Wherever changes are necessary, they will be made. After assessing the role of each office bearer, significant structural adjustments will be implemented,” Rai added.