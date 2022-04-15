AAP offers berth to Hardik Patel, amid speculations of conflict in state Congress unit

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia offered Gujarat Congress Working President, Hardik Patel to join AAP.

This came a day after Patel lashed out at his party for ignoring him and speculations of him quitting the party over the conflict in the state unit.

“If Hardik Patel does not like being in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, and wasting his time, he should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him,” said Gopal Italia.

However, Hardik Patel quashed the speculations of him resigning the party and said, ”I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place.”

Patel further said, “If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them.”