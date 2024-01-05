AAP nominates Swati Maliwal for RS, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the name of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and Rajya Sabha MPs–Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the upcoming elections to three seats of Upper House from Delhi.

The AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) finalized their names for January 19 polls on Friday following a meeting convened by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The committee decided to endorse two existing members–Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, as per a communiqué issued by the AAP.

Advertisement

“Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta’s names have been proposed by the AAP for their second term as Rajya Sabha MP for their second term,” it said.

Notably, Singh is currently lodged in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

The third name that the AAP has proposed is Swati Maliwal, the party said.

“Swati Maliwal is an Indian activist and the current chairperson of the DCW. Her career in activism began at a young age, and she has been an active advocate for women’s rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality,” the AAP said.

In 2015, she was appointed as the chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women’s safety in Delhi, it said.

The party said her dedication to women’s welfare and tireless efforts in advocating for their rights have made her a prominent figure in the realm of social activism in India.