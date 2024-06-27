AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday announced that the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Upper House of Parliament has been revoked.

Making an announcement in the House regarding revocation of suspension of Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said, “Members, you may recall that Sanjay Singh, Member was suspended from the service of the House on 24th July, 2023 till the Committee of Privileges submits its findings. On the 26th June, 2024, the Committee on Privileges, Rajya Sabha presented 77th and 78th Reports, on the pending matters against Member Sanjay Singh.”

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said the Committee while holding Sanjay Singh guilty of breach of privilege of the Council in all the cases, recommended that the Member has already suffered sufficient punishment for the transgression.

“Invoking the authority vested in me under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), suspension of Sanjay Singh, Member was revoked with effect from 26th June, 2024 so as to allow him to attend Parliament,” Dhankhar said.

“I am sanguine that the House approves this,” he added.

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for withdrawing my suspension.”