AAP MLA Mahender Goyal injured in scuffle during public meeting

A scuffle broke out during a public meeting of Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Rithala, Mahender Goyal, in Sector 11, Rohini, during which he sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station around 11 a.m. regarding a scuffle at a political meeting. A local police team rushed to the site and found that Goyal was engaged in a discussion with local residents.

The discussion centered on an old video featuring Rakesh Rana, a man who passed away a few years ago. When Rana’s family members, including his wife and son—who reside in the same area—became aware of the video, they arrived at the meeting and objected to its content. This led to an argument between both parties, culminating in a minor scuffle, a police official stated.

The official further confirmed that complaints have been filed by both sides, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

A video of the altercation was also posted on X by Goyal’s team, clearly showing a scuffle involving several individuals.

Reacting to the incident, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “The BJP is losing the elections badly in Delhi—out of frustration, they have now resorted to violence. We strongly condemn the attack on our MLA Mahender Goyal from Rithala.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condemned the incident on X, stating, “Frustrated by its imminent defeat, the BJP is now resorting to violence against AAP leaders. The party has stooped to shedding blood to win elections. Will the BJP now seize power by murdering AAP leaders? How long will the Election Commission remain silent?”

He further added that the people of Delhi would respond decisively to this “hooliganism” on February 5.