The relatives of Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan were badly thrashed by the police when they tried to celebrate his victory in Delhi assembly election in the MLA’s native village Agwanpur of Parikshitgarh police station in district Meerut.

Sitting MLA of AAP Amanatullah Khan defeated Braham Singh of BJP by a record margin of 71, 827 votes in the recent assembly election of Delhi state from Okhla constituency under which falls Shaheen Bagh and Jamia areas which were in the limelight during the election for their anti CAA protests.

Shortly after the victory of Amanatullah Khan was announced on Tuesday evening, his relatives in his paternal village Agwanpur started the celebration. On this, the cops reached there and lathicharged AAP MLA’s relatives and villagers to disperse them.

The male cops allegedly misbehaved with young girls. They pulled the hair of a girl and forced her to walk on the village streets and help them identify the MLA’s relatives who fled after a ruckus with cops over the issue of celebration of the victory.

A case of violation of section 144 has been registered against 13 named and other unidentified villagers in which AAP MLA’s relative Noor Ullah has been prominently named in the FIR.

SHO of Parikshatgarh police station Kailash Chand told that they have been booked on charges of violating section 144 and denied police excess on them. “The villagers were taking out a procession and we stopped them as section 144 is enforced in the district,” he said.

Reacting sharply, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that he does not understand what was wrongful in the celebration in my native village on my victory by some of my relatives. He said further that incidents like this are the fallout of BJP’s and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s politics of hate.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders Atul Pradhan, district president Rajpal Singh and former MLA Prabhudayal Valmiki visited the village and met Noor Ullah and other family members of the MLA. The leaders said they strongly disapprove the behaviour of police with the villages and relatives of Khan, particularly with the young girls. They assured villagers their support in the fight against the injustice.

Relatives of AAP MLA Amanatullah were distributing sweets to each other after the results of the Delhi assembly elections were declared on Tuesday evening. They also called a “dholwala” to celebrate this landslide victory. Suddenly police arrived there and directed to stop the celebration as section 144 is imposed in the district. Some villagers objected to the cops saying that they are just celebrating after which the cops resorted to lathicharge to disperse them after which they ran from there.

The cops then started to inquire from the women and girls about the men who were celebrating, told Nazmi (22), an MA student and an eyewitness. She said that they misbehaved with Noor Ullah’s 17-year-old daughter Zaina. The cops dragged Nazmi downstairs as a result of which she fell on the ground. They pulled her with hair and made her walk on the streets with other villagers for over an hour so that they could identify the men who were celebrating.

Recalling the horrifying tale of her ordeal, Nazmi said that she was pushed, dragged, abused by the cops and one of them even pulled her duppata which caused a red mark around her neck.

Other villagers were also reportedly thrashed by the cops including a poor shopkeeper Hakimuddin who was returning home after closing his shop to see his sick wife. He got serious injuries on his leg.