SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in October last year following extensive raids at his Delhi residence.

The ED has arrested the senior AAP leader in connection with a money laundering probe into the liquor policy case.

At the time of his arrest, the central probe agency had claimed that Singh played a key role in the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy which benefitted certain manufacturers and vendors.

It was Sanjay Singh, according to ED, who introduced former deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Dinesh Arora, a key accused in the case who later turned approver.

The development comes as a big relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been facing intense criticism and uncertainty after its national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the same case.

On Monday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.