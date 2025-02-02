AAP introduces portal to track monthly savings from Delhi government schemes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new web portal, AapKiBachat.com, aimed at showcasing the financial relief Delhi households receive from the party’s welfare schemes.

AAP’s Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar unveiled the platform at a press conference, urging residents to calculate the savings they’re already benefiting from. According to her, the average Delhi household saves a minimum of ₹25,000 per month due to free services like electricity, water, education, healthcare, and bus travel for women.

Advertisement

“The launch of this portal will allow every household to see firsthand how much they are saving due to Arvind Kejriwal’s government,” Kakkar stated.

Advertisement

She highlighted that Delhi’s residents are benefiting from free 24×7 electricity, an achievement she credited to Kejriwal’s personal oversight of infrastructure upgrades, including transformer replacements and wiring improvements. “Delhi is the only state in the country with free, round-the-clock electricity,” she emphasised.

Looking ahead, Kakkar revealed that with the introduction of new initiatives, households can expect their monthly savings to rise to ₹35,000. These new schemes include the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises ₹2,100 per month to every woman, the expansion of free bus travel to students, and a 50% discount on metro fares for students. Additionally, the Sanjeevani Yojana will offer free healthcare to senior citizens, covering both treatment costs and travel expenses for visits to government or private hospitals.

Kakkar encouraged people to use the savings calculator on AapKiBachat.com to see how these benefits add up. “This platform will allow people to calculate exactly how much they are saving, and also show them the additional savings they will receive once our upcoming schemes are implemented,” she said.