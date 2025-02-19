AAP holds review meeting on Delhi polls, will submit report in 10 days

The AAP on Wednesday held a review meeting with party office bearers to assess the reasons behind their defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, and a detailed report will be submitted to party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal within 10 days.

The meeting was attended by state vice presidents, including Jitender Singh Tomar, Jarnail Singh, Rajesh Gupta, and Kuldeep Kumar, along with members of the state executive, district presidents, district secretaries, assembly presidents, assembly organization secretaries, and other office bearers.

After the meeting, AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said, “Based on this, it has been decided that before initiating the restructuring process of the organization, a review report on the role and responsibilities of all declared office bearers in the election will be submitted by all assembly presidents to the party’s state office within the next ten days.”

Rai added that a review report will be prepared for every worker and office bearer at the assembly, ward, and mandal levels, assessing those who played a positive role, those who had a negative role, those who dedicated their efforts across Delhi, and those who switched to another party during the election.

“As per his directives, individuals who played a positive role will be honored within the organization, while those who had a negative role will be engaged in discussions, and necessary steps will be taken accordingly,” Rai said.

the AAP leader stated, “This is part of the restructuring process of the organization. In the first phase, a review report will be collected from every constituency at the mandal level regarding office bearers and workers. Discussions will be held with Arvind Kejriwal based on this report. In the next phase, responsibilities will be assigned to those who have demonstrated positive contributions.”