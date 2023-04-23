AAP govt should end harassment of innocent Sikhs: SAD

Even as Punjab Police on Sunday said the Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was ‘arrested’ in Moga district today, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh had “handed himself over to the law”.

In a statement, SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema welcomed the decision of Waris Punjab De head to hand himself over to the law as per the advice given by the Sri Akal Takht jathedar at the ‘panthic ekath’ held to discuss the entire issue recently.

He said now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should proceed against Amritpal only as per law and put an immediate end to the prosecution and harassment of innocent Sikhs.

Dr Cheema said now that Amritpal Singh had submitted to the majesty of the law, it was incumbent on the AAP to explain why it had created a fear psychosis on this issue.

“The actions of the AAP government till now have only served to defame the Sikh community worldwide besides resulting in a flight of capital from the State and led to a sense of insecurity amongst Punjabis. Communal tensions have also been deliberately inflamed,” he added.

The SAD leader said the manner in which Punjabis had maintained communal harmony and rejected divisive forces who wanted to divide them proved that they stood for peace and brotherhood among all communities.

“The AAP government was trying to create a deliberate hype on the issue by requisitioning para-military forces and imposing emergency like curbs on the media and intelligentsia. This must end immediately”, he added.