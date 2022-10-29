Follow Us:
AAP govt pushing Punjab to bankruptcy : Chugh

The AAP government has been flagrantly destroying the state economy by indulging in extravagant expenditures.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | October 29, 2022 9:32 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is increasingly falling in a debt trap bringing the state to financial bankruptcy.
He said the economy of the state stands paralysed as the state government is unable to provide salaries on time. The BJP leader said it was alarming that Punjab is taking a loan of Rs 11000 Crore to pay interest on the loan it has raised.
The AAP government has been flagrantly destroying the state economy by indulging in extravagant expenditures. The decision to buy a fleet of 160 vehicles for VIPs is alarming, he said.
Chugh said the AAP government has wasted more than Rs 20 Crore of the public money for advertisements in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It’s time the state wakes up to the criminal waste of public money that it had been doing.

