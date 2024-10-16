AAP govt fulfilled promise of permanent jobs in MCD, declares Kejriwal

In a letter to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated more than 600 sanitation workers on the regularisation of their jobs.

“On the occasion of Diwali, what greater news could their families receive than this? We have already regularised thousands of such contract workers,” said Kejriwal.

The 600 contractual sanitation workers were handed over regularization certificates at the MCD Civic Center in the presence of Delhi CM Atishi and Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi.

In the letter, Kejriwal also urged the Mayor to immediately conduct the Mayor’s election and ensure that the SC community receives their due rights.

‘Since our government took charge of MCD, sanitation workers receive their salaries in the first week of every month but earlier these poor workers went months without pay and had to stage protests to receive their due wages,” added Kejriwal.

“Sanitation workers, particularly from the Valmiki community, wholeheartedly bless the AAP government, and the blessings of the underprivileged are our true wealth,” said the AAP leader.