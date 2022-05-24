AAP to focus on making J&K power surplus, removing unemployment: Delhi minister

Delhi’s cabinet minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday said that AAP would initiate steps to make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus and would supply free electricity to people here if voted to power.

Imran Hussain, who is the party’s election in-charge for Kashmir, was talking to media persons in Srinagar at the conclusion of his two days tour of the valley where several prominent persons joined AAP. Senior AAP leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh was present with Imran Hussain.

The minister said that J&K has been bestowed with plentiful natural resources that successive governments during the past 70 years failed to exploit for the development of the erstwhile state.

He said the people of J&K have the right over these natural resources and as such AAP would strive to set up more hydroelectric projects and also supply free electricity to people.

He said although power was being generated in Kashmir consumers were facing frequent electric failures.

Imran Hussain said that with such huge natural resources available in J&K, the previous governments could have made this place a world-class destination. However, they played with the emotions of the people instead of steering J&K towards development.

More than 10 lakh youth were unemployed here, whereas the construction of new power projects has the potential to generate a large number of job opportunities.

Imran Hussain skirted questions on the ongoing religious controversies and said AAP does not talk of religion, caste, or creed. Our focus was on developing and providing quality education, health care, and other facilities to people.