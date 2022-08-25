AAP dares Badal to clarify his association with Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Accusing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal of patronising the 2015 Kotkapura firing case accused, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday dared Badal to clarify his alleged involvement in this case and his association with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who, AAP said, “was the main conspirator behind the sacrilege cases.”

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that as the ongoing investigation has linked Badal to the 2015 Kotkapura firing case following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned former Deputy Chief Minister Badal for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case on 30 August.

“As the SIT has summoned him, we hope Badal will clarify who had ordered the firing on peaceful Sikh protestors and who had conspired with Dera chief and also promoted his movies in Punjab. People of Punjab will never forgive Badals for their sins,” Kang said.

Denying allegations of irregularities in liquor policy levelled by Sukhbir Singh Badal, the AAP leader said that the Badal family has looted the Punjab for decades, and that is why the people of Punjab have also rejected them.

They have patronised transport mafia, drug mafia, cable mafia and mining mafia. Due to their nefarious policies, Punjab today is in huge debt, Kang said.

Training his guns on the Congress, Kang said that Akali Dal and Congress were in cahoots to loot Punjab and fill their coffers. He said that they both gave safe passage to the culprits of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan but now the justice will be delivered to ‘Sikh Sangat’ and the people of Punjab by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government.