AAP candidates reflect on Delhi poll results, vow continued commitment to public welfare

Despite failing to secure a third consecutive term in power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have reiterated their commitment to working for the welfare of Delhi’s residents.

While acknowledging the setback in the Delhi Assembly elections, several AAP leaders expressed determination to continue serving the people and addressing their needs.

Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, expressed disappointment over the party’s defeat but voiced frustration with what he described as a system stacked against them.

“Our senior leaders have lost their seats, and we have lost the elections. I am disappointed because we will not be able to serve the people,” Khan said.

He accused the BJP of mobilizing all its power to win, claiming that the Election Commission’s actions were not impartial. “The entire power was engaged, and the system was engaged to make them (BJP) win,” Khan said, adding that it seemed impossible to win under such circumstances.

Imran Hussain, the AAP winning candidate from Ballimaran, thanked his supporters, saying, “I want to thank the people of Ballimaran. It is everyone’s victory…We accept the people’s mandate.”

In a reflection on his own loss to BJP’s Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash constituency, Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked AAP supporters and volunteers for their efforts, urging them not to be discouraged.

“We win big battles by losing these small battles. We will come forward again,” he said. Bharadwaj also expressed confidence that their campaign had been strong, with high approval ratings, and pledged to analyze the results further to understand the reasons behind the defeat.

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, thanked the people of Delhi for their support over the past 12 years, particularly in shaping the city’s education system.

“If the education system needs to be improved, politics is the only way to do it. That is why I have dedicated my life to education and will continue to work for it in the future,” Sisodia, who lost his seat from Jangpura constituency to BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwaha, stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, conceded the defeat of her party but expressed gratitude to her voters.

“I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against ‘baahubal,'” Atishi said.

She emphasized that while she had won, the fight against the BJP would continue. “We accept the people’s mandate, but it’s not a time to celebrate. It’s time to continue the ‘war’ against the BJP.”

Avadh Ojha, AAP candidate from Patparganj, acknowledged his second-place finish and took responsibility for the defeat.

“I want to congratulate my party, the workers, people of Patparganj, and the leaders for expressing confidence in me. Next time, I will try to bring myself to the top. The only mistake I made was not being able to meet people personally due to lack of time,” he said.