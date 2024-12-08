AAP, BJP raking up Rohingya issue to divert people’s attention from pressing issues: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are raking up the old Rohingya issue to “divert” people’s attention from pressing problems.

Attacking the AAP and BJP, he said, “Only when an election comes around, the AAP and the BJP leaders wake up to rake up old issues like giving EWS flats to Rohingya refugees by sidetracking the sufferings of the people.”

“The AAP leaders were making a hue and cry about a two-year old tweet by Union Minister Shri Hardeep Puri about the plan to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees to cover up the AAP government’s massive corruption and misrule,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief alleged that over two crore Delhiites have been facing unbearable hardships for the past 10 years, with the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre showing no concern for their welfare.

He said the AAP which came to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) making tall promises, has “not” constituted the all powerful Standing Committee due to its tussle with BJP even after two years.

Referring to his Delhi Nyay Yatra, Yadav said during the month-long yatra, he received thousands of complaints from residents about the “devastated state of affairs under the AAP and BJP rule, as Kejriwal and BJP had neglected them to play petty politics.”

Taking a jibe at former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal is a master in making ‘revdi’ promises but such ‘revdis’ (free facilities)only filled his own pockets, and did not benefit the common people.”